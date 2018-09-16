Dubai: Etisalat will sponsor the UAE Paralympic Committee at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia from October 6-13, it was announced on Sunday.

A total of 47 athletes with disabilities from the UAE are set to compete in eight events namely athletics, powerlifting, shooting, boccia, cycling, table tennis, archery and judo.

Etisalat group senior vice-president of corporate communications, Ahmad Bin Ali, said: “Etisalat is delighted to be sponsoring the UAE National Paralympics Committee at the Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games. As the leading telecom operator in the region, this strategic sponsorship falls in line with our endeavour to be at the forefront of sporting events.

“Such international sporting events have become a great platform for Etisalat to encourage the local sporting community as we work towards fulfilling our responsibility to support initiatives that benefit people of determination. It is a key element of Etisalat’s corporate social responsibility strategy to provide equal opportunities to all especially that sport is a right and must be accessible to all throughout the society.”

About 3,000 athletes from 43 countries are expected to take part across 15 paralympic and three non paralympic events at this Games.