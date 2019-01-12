Dubai: Switzerland’s nine-time world champion Marcel Hug has confirmed he will be out to defend his title when the 20th anniversary of the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon gets under way on January 25.
Hug, a double Paralympic gold medallist and one of the world’s greatest athletes, returns to Dubai 12 months after winning the 2018 Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon in a course record 1h:25m:14 seconds and will start as the favourite to add another title to his impressive CV.
As well as winning on his debut at the Middle East’s only IAAF Gold Label-certified Marathon, Hug has also enjoyed success at the world’s other top long distance events. Last year, he won the Boston Marathon for a fourth time to add to victories at the New York Marathon (2013, 2016 and 2017), the Berlin Marathon (2011 and 2012) and the London Marathon (2014 and 2016).
Held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and staged under the aegis of the Dubai Sports Council, the 2019 Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon will see the 20th staging of the event and marks a welcome return for Hug who has also enjoyed a stellar year in 2018 to follow on from his World Championship successes in London in 2017. (Staff Report)