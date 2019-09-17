Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (centre) reaches into the end zone for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Image Credit: USA Today Sports

Los Angeles: The Miami Dolphins have dealt disgruntled defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2020 first-round draft pick.

The trade would give Miami three first round picks in the 2020 draft. They acquired a first rounder from the Houston Texans for tackle Laremy Tunsil in August and they have their own pick. Miami also have multiple second-round picks in the upcoming drafts.

Fitzpatrick reportedly asked to be traded because he was unhappy with his role on the Dolphins.

Last month, his family took to social media to criticise the way the Dolphins were playing him. His mother, Melissa Fitzpatrick, blasted the Dolphins for using her son at the strong safety position.

“She’s not wrong,” Fitzpatrick said.