Deccan Gladiators unveil 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 squad, debut BC.GAME NEWS jerseys

Deccan Gladiators have announced their squad for the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 season, debuting their new BC.GAME NEWS jerseys. As the defending champions, the Gladiators are set to compete for their fourth T10 title in the upcoming season.

This season, Andre Russell joins the team as a Global Legend, continuing to provide all-round support. In the previous T10 seasons, Russell averaged 28.3 and played a key role in the final, taking 3/20 to help secure the championship. Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the team as captain. In the 2024 season, he averaged 34.2 and provided stability in crucial moments. Marcus Stoinis, as a Platinum player, contributed with an average of 22.7 and a strike rate of 145.3 in the 2024 season, showcasing his strong all-round abilities.

The 2025 squad has been further strengthened, with the core players retained and new additions. The squad includes Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Akeal Hosein, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Tariq, Ibrar Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Lahiru Kumara, Jordan Thompson, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Jake Ball, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ajay Kumar, Ali Raza, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Laurie Evans, and Mark Chapman.

BC.GAME NEWS has become the official partner of Deccan Gladiators and will feature its branding on the team’s new jerseys. Through this partnership, BC.GAME NEWS will enhance fan engagement by offering interactive content and personalised online experiences through digital platforms. This collaboration will not only expand Deccan Gladiators' global presence but also introduce new interactive formats that merge cryptocurrency entertainment with sports.

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 season is set to begin on November 18 at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With a strong squad and the partnership with BC.GAME NEWS, Deccan Gladiators are ready to continue their pursuit of the championship and make a significant impact on the global stage.