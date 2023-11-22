Dubai: World Cup stars like David Warner, Trent Boult, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Willey join a galaxy of international stars and 24 promising UAE players to enthral the fans in the DP World International League T20 Season 2, and the fans are getting the opportunity to see their favourite players in action with tickets going on sale.

The tickets for all 34 matches — the biggest cricket league in the Gulf region — are now available online as well as on all 14 Virgin Megastore outlets across the UAE. The tickets start at Dh20 for all General spectator stands at the Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi, Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The monthlong tournament that sees six DP World ILT20 franchises begins at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a clash between defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors on January 19 with the final to be staged at the iconic ‘Ring of Fire’ Dubai International Stadium on February 17.

Ticket offers

Fans can choose their seating spots through a wide range of enclosures and boxes across the three venues. The tickets are available for premium and various hospitality categories. Tickets for children aged six to 16 start at Dh10 while under five years of age will get free access. There are a wide variety of early bird discounts available for matches at all three venues.

The first one — Buy One Get One Free Offer — begins on November 24.

Season 2 will feature household names like Warner, Andre Russell, Willey, Gurbaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Woakes and Maheesh Theekshana.

Gulf Giants will be beginning their DP World ILT20 defence against Sharjah Warriors at Sharjah Stadium on January 19. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

David White, DP World ILT20 CEO, said: “We are delighted to launch the match tickets for DP World ILT20 Season 2. For the second year running, we are bringing a world-class cricket tournament at our three world-class venues. The cricket fans in the UAE and those travelling here in the tourist-friendly months of January and February have a real treat on offer as the world’s best cricketing talent showcase their skills in the action-packed T20 format.

“We have kept the tickets at an affordable price. The fans will get to watch their favourite cricket stars play for their favourite team while enjoying the festive offerings, carnivals and entertainment at all three venues.”

Promising UAE players

UAE’s eight most promising and talented under 23 players who showcased their talent at the recently concluded ILT20 Development Tournament were among the 13 players picked by the DP World ILT20 franchises for tournament’s Season 2 that will be staged in January-February next year. All remaining 13 Season-2 spots for UAE players were filled through an online player selection process that was carried out this morning.

Earlier this year, a total of 11 UAE players had been retained by the franchises. Each of the six DP World ILT20 franchise squad needs to have a minimum of four UAE players.

The 11 players who were retained by the franchises include: Ali Naseer (Desert Vipers), Aayan Afzal Khan (Gulf Giants), Junaid Siddique (Sharjah Warriors), Matiullah (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Mohammad Waseem (MI Emirates), Muhammad Jawadullah (Sharjah Warriors), Raja Akif (Dubai Capitals), Rohan Mustafa (Desert Vipers), Sabir Ali (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sanchit Sharma (Gulf Giants) and Zahoor Khan (MI Emirates).

New UAE signings:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu and Aditya Shetty

Desert Vipers: Karthik Meiyappan and Aryan Lakra

Dubai Capitals: Rahul Chopra, Haider Ali and Vriitya Aravind

Gulf Giants: Usman Khan and Mohammad Zohaib Zubair

MI Emirates: Asif Khan and Mohammad Rohid Khan

Sharjah Warriors: Basil Hameed and Nilansh Keswani

Season 2 Schedule (all matches 6.30pm UAE unless stated):

January 19: Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

January 20: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Dubai International Stadium

January 21: Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai International Stadium (2.30pm)

January 21: MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

January 22: Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors, Dubai International Stadium

January 23: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

January 24: Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers, Dubai International Stadium

January 25: Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai International Stadium

January 26: Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

January 27: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi (2.30pm)

January 27: Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

January 28: MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi (2.30pm)

January 28: Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

January 29: Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

January 30: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, Dubai International Stadium

January 31: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

February 1: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Dubai International Stadium

February 2: MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

February 3: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, Dubai International Stadium (2.30pm)

February 3: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

February 4: MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi (2.30pm)

February 4: Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, Dubai International Stadium

February 5: Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

February 6: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Dubai International Stadium

February 7: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

February 8: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Dubai International Stadium

February 9: Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, Dubai International Stadium

February 10: Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai International Stadium (2.30pm)

February 10: MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

February 11: Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

February 13: Qualifier 1, Dubai International Stadium

February 14: Eliminator, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

February 15: Qualifier 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium