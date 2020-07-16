The kid in him is still alive, says daughter Sara while filming him

Sachin Tendulkar had been chilling out during the Mumbai rains at home. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: It’s the simple joys of life that deliver maximum happiness and well-being - and Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is seen doing exactly that.

Tendulkar, who turned 47 in April, posted a video on his social media accounts and captioned the post: “My favourite camerawoman @saratendulkar captured me enjoying the simpler joys of life! Raindrops always bring back my childhood memories #mumbairains.”

Sara, who was shooting the video, was heard saying: “The kid in him is still alive, enjoying the Mumbai rains”.

In the video shot by Sara, Tendulkar is seen walking around on the side porch of his Mumbai residence blissfully enjoying the rain. He then moves to the side and goes on to remove a few flowers and leaves floating around in the water canal on the side.

India has been hit by seasonal South-West monsoon with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding an orange alert for Mumbai along with the adjoining areas of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindudurg.

Tendulkar is quite active on social media, at times giving his millions of followers a privy into his personal life while also sharing his views on cricket.

Earlier this week, Tendulkar had once again demanded that cricket rules should give more weightage to television replays over umpires in arriving at leg before wicket (LBW) decisions.

Tendulkar has been a long-standing critic of the Decision Review System (DRS). The former Indian batsman’s demand for a fresh review of the system came after multiple LBW calls in the West Indies’ victory over England in their first Test that ended with a four-wicket win for the visitors earlier this week, in Southampton.

Tendulkar has insisted that the world governing body for the sport ought to re-think the system. “One thing I don’t agree with, with the ICC, is the DRS they’ve been using for quite some time,” Tendulkar was quoted during an online conversation with West Indies legend Brian Lara.