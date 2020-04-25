Pakistan’s legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq with budding cricketers of the Maxtalent academy during an earlier visit. Image Credit: Courtesy: Maxtalent

Dubai: Saqlain Mushtaq, Pakistan’s legendary spinner and creator of the ‘Doosra’ delivery, encouraged budding cricketers in the UAE to always think in terms of success - but at the same time - acquire the traits to be a good human being during this lockdown phase when the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mushtaq. who worked hard on his ideas to be a master of spin, was an example of how one’s thinking process can guide a person to success. That was how he was able to craft those unplayable deliveries and outplay the batsmen. “Stay home but spend your time productively. Pick a topic, any topic and discuss how to be successful in life. The requirement at this time is to stay home and look after each other,” he said.

In a video message to the students of Maxtalent Cricket Academy, for whom he has done many training sessions, he said: “All players of Maxtalent, parents, and the general public....please stay safe at home. Be patient. I know these are tough times. Good times will come soon.”

Mushtaq believes that this is also a time to reflect on how one can be a good human being. Recalling India’s legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday on Friday, he narrated a lesson he has learnt from Tendulkar.

I always say that I will die twice. First will be when I end my relationship with cricket, and second will be my natural death. So I want to live with cricket as a coach and groom as many players as possible - Saqlain Mushtaq

During the Sahara Cup in 1997, being a newcomer, Mushtaq had sledged at Tendulkar. Soon after he did that, Tendulkar is said to have gone up to him and told him that he had never misbehaved with him, then why was he (Mushtaq) misbehaving with him. “Tendulkar further told me that he rated me highly as a person and player. After this incident, I felt so embarrassed that even when he smashed me on many occasions, I never sledged him.”

He further added: “You must constantly think and talk about how to be a good human being and how to achieve your targets and goals. Spend time wisely and you will come out of this situation stronger when normalcy returns everywhere.”

The legendary spinner recommended the youngsters to practice yoga as one of the training methods. “Doing yoga can help you develop good thoughts. Stay united and stay blessed,” he noted.

Mushtaq also revealed to Gulf News on how he would try and continue to work on his love for cricket. “I always say that I will die twice. First will be when I end my relationship with cricket, and second will be my natural death. So I want to live with cricket as a coach and groom as many players as possible.”