The stump mic technology may provide entertainment but it needs to be monitored correctly. A sportsman, when he plays for his country, has put in many many hours of hard work and his mind is focused on doing well not only for himself but also for his country and team. Every person reacts differently in adverse conditions and so it is while playing cricket. One cannot expect each person to have a cool and collected temperament. Meaningless words are spoken and the hurtful personal remarks should be dealt with behind the scene, rather than making it into a public affair. The Rishabh Pant and Paine incident turned out to be a laughable one and to me, so was the Root and Gabriel one. None of the players at the end found it objectionable and so penalizing a cricketer may follow the laws of punishment, but if the players concerned did not find it a problem, a handshake or a hug would have been a good way to bring the episode to a closure.