South Africa and Sri Lanka aimed to notch their second victory in Group 1 when they clashed in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup game in Sharjah. Sri Lanka gave everything to stop the Proteas, but ware chased down in the final over. See the action below as it happened.
Scorecard here
MATCH SUMMARY
David Miller put everything in the shade. South African captain Temba Bavuma’s 46 and his 47-run stand with Aiden Markram (19) was a distant memory when Sri Lanka defended 15 runs in the last over. The South African chase of Sri Lanka’s 142 had meandered until then. But Miller knew no pressure as he lashed Lahiru Kumara for sixes off consecutive balls, and the match was over. The Proteas won by four wickets with one ball to spare.
Until then, Sri Lanka was firmly in the driving seat after Dushmantha Chameera’s double strike in the powerplay. Although South Africa came back strongly, Wanindu Hasaranga’s double strike in the 18th over seemed to have secured the match. That was until Miller’s fireworks.
When Sri Lanka batted, Pathum Nissanka played a lone hand as wickets clattered around, with left-arm leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi claiming three wickets. Dwaine Pretorius took three in the slog, and Sri Lanka finished at least 15 runs short. And that mattered in the end.
SOUTH AFRICA WIN
Rabada edges a four. South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets, with one ball to spare. South Africa finish at 146/6 in 19.5 overs
David Miller deposits Lahiru Kumara over midwicket. Repeats its the next ball. 12 runs. 2 need off 3 balls
10 off the over. 15 required from 6 balls. The last over finish. Second in two days in Sharjah.
25 needed from 12 balls. Can South Africa get a big over here? Or else the match will remain in Sri Lanka's bag.
South Africa need a big overs. They need 31 off 18 balls. 112/4 in 17 overs. Can they get it? No. They lose two wickets. Bavuma swings at Hasaranga, and Nissanka at midwicket brings off a well-judged leaping catch. And the next ball Pretorius lofts it straight to Rajapaksa at long-on. 112/6 in 17.2 overs. Match in Sri Lanka's bag.
Mammoth task for South Africa. 42 needed in 24 balls. That's a required strike rate of more than 10
A breakthrough for Sri Lanka. And a big blow for South Africa. Their man in form Aiden Markram is gone, bowled by Hasaranga. 96/4 in 15 overs. The momentum has shifted to Sri Lanka and the crowd realises that. They are on their feet cheering the Sri Lankans.
There's some support for South Africa too. Not many. Totally outnumbered by the flag-waving Sri Lankans. But the South African spectators are enjoying themselves. 67/3 in 11 overs
Aiden Markram is South Africa's man in form. He and Van der Dussen had taken South Africa to victory against the West Indies. Van der Dussen is gone, now Bavuma needs to provide the support to Markram. 62/3 in 10 overs. Still some way to go.
There's a decent Sri Lankan crowd at the Sharjah Stadium. And the fall of wickets has sparked life into them. They are cheering for everything. They sniff a chance here. It's match on.
Rassie van der Dussen is run out. Superb pick up and throw by Shanaka hit the stump. A despairing dive didn't help as Dussen had responded to Bavuma's call. 49/3 in 8 overs. South Africa are sliding towards trouble.
South African captain Temba Bavuma lost his head for a moment. A dangerous scoop came to nothing. A wicket here would be a serious setback for South Africa. Replays showed the ball came off his leg, and no bat was involved. Still a flawed attempt.
Powerplay is over. South Africa have lost wickets. And 35 is underwhelming in the first six overs. It will get tougher when the field is spread out, and the spinners will bowl with more freedom. Proteas need a partnership here. Can't afford to lose another wicket now.
First wicket down for South Africa. Reeza Hendricks is trapped in front by Chameera. He’s got one more. De Kock, it’s a big one. 26/2 in 3.4 overs
De Kock's second four in as many overs - off Kumara this time - takes South Africa to 21/0 in three overs.
A more profitable second over from South Africa as De Kock finds the rope off Theekshana. SA 13/0 after 2 overs.
De Kock and Hendricks get the chase under way in Sharjah. SA are 4/0 of the first over. Slow and steady...
Midway summary
Pathum Nissanka stood firm as the rest of the Sri Lankan batsmen collapsed around him in the Group 1 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. He showed maturity beyond his 23 years and struck a 57-ball 72 as the Sri Lankans were all out for 142 in 20 overs against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the South African bowlers, returning figures of 3-17 in four overs. His spell took the fight out of the Sri Lankan middle order, where prolific scorers Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa fell cheaply. Dwaine Pretorius claimed three wickets in the slog.
The Sri Lankan total is at least 15 runs less for their spinners to bowl at. And if South Africa batsmen repeat the clinical performance against the West Indies, a target of 143 is within their grasp.
South Africa get one more, off the last ball of the match. Lahiru Kumara is run out, And Sri Lanka are 142 all out in 20 overs
Nortje is too quick for Dushmantha Chameera and is bowled. Sri Lanka 142/9 in 19.4 overs
Nissanka falls, finally. Chasing quick runs, he chanced his arm too often and is caught at midwicket fence for 72 from 57 balls. Sri Lanka 134/8 in 19 overs
Karunaratne is caught at midwicket and Sri Lanka are 131/7 in 18.2 overs. Slog time. Sri Lanka need at least 20 more runs.
Kagiso Rabada hasn't had a good World Cup so far. Here's he taken for runs by the Sri Lankans in the slog. A six and two fours came off it. 129/6 in 18 overs
All the action was a prelude to captain Shanaka's dismissal. Caught by Rabada at extra cover. 112/6 in 17 overs. The slog overs now. Sri Lanka don't have too many wickets in hand. But they have Nissanka.
The 100 comes up for Sri Lanka. Nissanka goes down on his knees and swings Pretorius to the square-leg fence. And a slice eludes de Kock before it races to the fence 110/5 in 16.3 overs
Four of the five Sri Lankan wickets were lost in the middle overs. And three of them to Shamsi. Nissanka has been superb, but he's been lacking support from the other end. A 50 for Nissanka. A fine one. 94/5 in 15 overs.
Shamsi is on a roll. Wanindu Hasaranga charged Shamsi and the ball carried only as far as Aiden Markram Sri Lanka's woes piling up. 91/5 in 14 overs.
Opener Nissanka stands tall among the Sri Lankan ruins. And he's smacked Maharaj for as six as well. Looks like he's playing on a different strip. 89/4 in 13 overs
Another caught and bowled for Shamsi. Fernando
is the batsmen, too early into the stroke. And Shamsi can't contain his delight. Sri Lanka are sliding here. 77/4 in 11.4 overs. There could be more trouble ahead...
Review time. One for a stumping and another for lbw. Both turned out to be false alarms. And Sri Lankan pair live to bat on. 73/3 in 11 overs
Another big blow for Sri Lanka. Rajapaksa is caught and bowled by Shamsi, and Sri Lanka wobble a bit. They need a partnership here, or else, it could go downhill. 62/3 in 9.3 overs
But disaster strikes before the over is out. Asalanka (21) is run out. A body blow for Sri Lanka. He's been one of the leading run-scorers. He's replaced by another prolific scorer. Bhanuka Rajapaksa. 61/2 in 9 overs
The middle overs. Spin is in. An over each from Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have been short on action. Scoring has slowed down appreciably. But Asalanka decided to change that swinging Maharaj over midwicket, and Nissanka sweeps another six over the same area. 60/1 in 8.4 overs
Charith Asalanka picks up from where he left off in the last game. He shows scant respect for Nortje's pace. Swings one to midwicket and two balls later, follows it up with one down the field. Sri Lankan openers blazing away. 39/1 in 6 overs. End of the powerplay. A decent effort.
The fall of a wicket is always troubling. A new batsman will be in and scoring slows down. Not here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Nissanka fires Rabada over long-on. Sri Lankan intentions are very clear. Make the best of the powerplay. 26/1 in 5 overs
The first setback for Sri Lanka. Anrich Nortje crashed through the defence Kushal Perera. Express pace. And Sri Lanka are 20/1 in 4 overs.
Finally the much awaited Take the knee. All the South African players took the knee. Including Quinton de Kock. Now that’s out of the way. Sri Lankan openers have settled down comfortably with Kushal Perera and Pathum Nissanka picking a boundary each of Kagiso Rabada. 15/0 in 2 overs
Team News
Confirmation that De Kock starts for South Africa
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.
SA win the toss. Under way shortly...
Preview
South Africa and Sri Lanka had contrasting fortunes in their last matches. The Proteas scored a clinical victory over the West Indies, while the islanders were crushed by the Australians. That makes for an interesting battle as they face off in Sharjah in a Group 1 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Captain Temba Bavuma of South Africa will welcome the return of the experienced Quinton de Kock as it will help in the powerplay. The Proteas’ batting clicked into place in the previous game, and bowling is varied and incisive.
Sri Lanka’s batting has generally been good but struggled against Aussie leggie Adam Zampa. The bowling seemed thin, barring the spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. That should worry skipper Dasun Shanaka.
Given the South African dominance in previous meetings, they should lord over Sri Lanka. Can Sri Lanka bounce back? Let’s see.