South Africa celebrate Image Credit: AFP

South Africa and Sri Lanka aimed to notch their second victory in Group 1 when they clashed in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup game in Sharjah. Sri Lanka gave everything to stop the Proteas, but ware chased down in the final over. See the action below as it happened.

05:50PM



MATCH SUMMARY

South Africa's David Miller celebrates with teammate Kagiso Rabada after defeating Sri Lanka in their Twenty20 World Cup Image Credit: AP

David Miller put everything in the shade. South African captain Temba Bavuma’s 46 and his 47-run stand with Aiden Markram (19) was a distant memory when Sri Lanka defended 15 runs in the last over. The South African chase of Sri Lanka’s 142 had meandered until then. But Miller knew no pressure as he lashed Lahiru Kumara for sixes off consecutive balls, and the match was over. The Proteas won by four wickets with one ball to spare.

Until then, Sri Lanka was firmly in the driving seat after Dushmantha Chameera’s double strike in the powerplay. Although South Africa came back strongly, Wanindu Hasaranga’s double strike in the 18th over seemed to have secured the match. That was until Miller’s fireworks.

When Sri Lanka batted, Pathum Nissanka played a lone hand as wickets clattered around, with left-arm leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi claiming three wickets. Dwaine Pretorius took three in the slog, and Sri Lanka finished at least 15 runs short. And that mattered in the end.

05:40PM



SOUTH AFRICA WIN

Rabada edges a four. South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets, with one ball to spare. South Africa finish at 146/6 in 19.5 overs

05:34PM



David Miller deposits Lahiru Kumara over midwicket. Repeats its the next ball. 12 runs. 2 need off 3 balls

05:30PM



10 off the over. 15 required from 6 balls. The last over finish. Second in two days in Sharjah.

05:26PM



25 needed from 12 balls. Can South Africa get a big over here? Or else the match will remain in Sri Lanka's bag.

05:21PM



South Africa need a big overs. They need 31 off 18 balls. 112/4 in 17 overs. Can they get it? No. They lose two wickets. Bavuma swings at Hasaranga, and Nissanka at midwicket brings off a well-judged leaping catch. And the next ball Pretorius lofts it straight to Rajapaksa at long-on. 112/6 in 17.2 overs. Match in Sri Lanka's bag.

05:13PM



Mammoth task for South Africa. 42 needed in 24 balls. That's a required strike rate of more than 10

05:09PM



South Africa's Aiden Markram is out on 19 v Sri Lanka Image Credit: AP

A breakthrough for Sri Lanka. And a big blow for South Africa. Their man in form Aiden Markram is gone, bowled by Hasaranga. 96/4 in 15 overs. The momentum has shifted to Sri Lanka and the crowd realises that. They are on their feet cheering the Sri Lankans.

04:49PM



There's some support for South Africa too. Not many. Totally outnumbered by the flag-waving Sri Lankans. But the South African spectators are enjoying themselves. 67/3 in 11 overs

04:43PM



South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma Image Credit: AFP

Aiden Markram is South Africa's man in form. He and Van der Dussen had taken South Africa to victory against the West Indies. Van der Dussen is gone, now Bavuma needs to provide the support to Markram. 62/3 in 10 overs. Still some way to go.

04:37PM



Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock Image Credit: AFP

There's a decent Sri Lankan crowd at the Sharjah Stadium. And the fall of wickets has sparked life into them. They are cheering for everything. They sniff a chance here. It's match on.

04:36PM



Rassie van der Dussen is run out. Superb pick up and throw by Shanaka hit the stump. A despairing dive didn't help as Dussen had responded to Bavuma's call. 49/3 in 8 overs. South Africa are sliding towards trouble.

04:31PM



South African captain Temba Bavuma lost his head for a moment. A dangerous scoop came to nothing. A wicket here would be a serious setback for South Africa. Replays showed the ball came off his leg, and no bat was involved. Still a flawed attempt.

04:25PM



South Africa's Quinton de Kock walks back to the pavilion Image Credit: AFP

Powerplay is over. South Africa have lost wickets. And 35 is underwhelming in the first six overs. It will get tougher when the field is spread out, and the spinners will bowl with more freedom. Proteas need a partnership here. Can't afford to lose another wicket now.

04:10PM



De Kock fell on 12 for South Africa against Sri Lanka Image Credit: AP

First wicket down for South Africa. Reeza Hendricks is trapped in front by Chameera. He’s got one more. De Kock, it’s a big one. 26/2 in 3.4 overs

04:04PM



De Kock's second four in as many overs - off Kumara this time - takes South Africa to 21/0 in three overs.

03:59PM



A more profitable second over from South Africa as De Kock finds the rope off Theekshana. SA 13/0 after 2 overs.

03:54PM



De Kock and Hendricks get the chase under way in Sharjah. SA are 4/0 of the first over. Slow and steady...

03:51PM



Midway summary

Pathum Nissanka stood firm as the rest of the Sri Lankan batsmen collapsed around him in the Group 1 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. He showed maturity beyond his 23 years and struck a 57-ball 72 as the Sri Lankans were all out for 142 in 20 overs against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the South African bowlers, returning figures of 3-17 in four overs. His spell took the fight out of the Sri Lankan middle order, where prolific scorers Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa fell cheaply. Dwaine Pretorius claimed three wickets in the slog.

The Sri Lankan total is at least 15 runs less for their spinners to bowl at. And if South Africa batsmen repeat the clinical performance against the West Indies, a target of 143 is within their grasp.

03:43PM



South Africa get one more, off the last ball of the match. Lahiru Kumara is run out, And Sri Lanka are 142 all out in 20 overs

03:39PM



Nortje is too quick for Dushmantha Chameera and is bowled. Sri Lanka 142/9 in 19.4 overs

03:37PM



Nissanka falls, finally. Chasing quick runs, he chanced his arm too often and is caught at midwicket fence for 72 from 57 balls. Sri Lanka 134/8 in 19 overs

03:32PM



Karunaratne is caught at midwicket and Sri Lanka are 131/7 in 18.2 overs. Slog time. Sri Lanka need at least 20 more runs.

South Africa look to be in command Image Credit: ANI

03:30PM



Kagiso Rabada hasn't had a good World Cup so far. Here's he taken for runs by the Sri Lankans in the slog. A six and two fours came off it. 129/6 in 18 overs

03:25PM



All the action was a prelude to captain Shanaka's dismissal. Caught by Rabada at extra cover. 112/6 in 17 overs. The slog overs now. Sri Lanka don't have too many wickets in hand. But they have Nissanka.

03:21PM



The 100 comes up for Sri Lanka. Nissanka goes down on his knees and swings Pretorius to the square-leg fence. And a slice eludes de Kock before it races to the fence 110/5 in 16.3 overs

03:15PM



South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi, centre, is embraced by teammates Image Credit: AFP

Four of the five Sri Lankan wickets were lost in the middle overs. And three of them to Shamsi. Nissanka has been superb, but he's been lacking support from the other end. A 50 for Nissanka. A fine one. 94/5 in 15 overs.

03:11PM



Shamsi is on a roll. Wanindu Hasaranga charged Shamsi and the ball carried only as far as Aiden Markram Sri Lanka's woes piling up. 91/5 in 14 overs.

South Africa celebrate as the Sri Lanka wickets tumble Image Credit: AFP

03:05PM



Opener Nissanka stands tall among the Sri Lankan ruins. And he's smacked Maharaj for as six as well. Looks like he's playing on a different strip. 89/4 in 13 overs

03:01PM



Another caught and bowled for Shamsi. Fernando

is the batsmen, too early into the stroke. And Shamsi can't contain his delight. Sri Lanka are sliding here. 77/4 in 11.4 overs. There could be more trouble ahead...

02:56PM



Review time. One for a stumping and another for lbw. Both turned out to be false alarms. And Sri Lankan pair live to bat on. 73/3 in 11 overs

02:52PM



Another big blow for Sri Lanka. Rajapaksa is caught and bowled by Shamsi, and Sri Lanka wobble a bit. They need a partnership here, or else, it could go downhill. 62/3 in 9.3 overs

02:44PM



But disaster strikes before the over is out. Asalanka (21) is run out. A body blow for Sri Lanka. He's been one of the leading run-scorers. He's replaced by another prolific scorer. Bhanuka Rajapaksa. 61/2 in 9 overs

02:40PM



The middle overs. Spin is in. An over each from Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have been short on action. Scoring has slowed down appreciably. But Asalanka decided to change that swinging Maharaj over midwicket, and Nissanka sweeps another six over the same area. 60/1 in 8.4 overs

02:29PM



Charith Asalanka picks up from where he left off in the last game. He shows scant respect for Nortje's pace. Swings one to midwicket and two balls later, follows it up with one down the field. Sri Lankan openers blazing away. 39/1 in 6 overs. End of the powerplay. A decent effort.

02:23PM



Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka Image Credit: AFP

The fall of a wicket is always troubling. A new batsman will be in and scoring slows down. Not here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Nissanka fires Rabada over long-on. Sri Lankan intentions are very clear. Make the best of the powerplay. 26/1 in 5 overs

02:20PM



Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot against South Africa Image Credit: AFP

The first setback for Sri Lanka. Anrich Nortje crashed through the defence Kushal Perera. Express pace. And Sri Lanka are 20/1 in 4 overs.

02:10PM



De Kock takes a knee Image Credit: AFP

Finally the much awaited Take the knee. All the South African players took the knee. Including Quinton de Kock. Now that’s out of the way. Sri Lankan openers have settled down comfortably with Kushal Perera and Pathum Nissanka picking a boundary each of Kagiso Rabada. 15/0 in 2 overs

02:05PM



Team News

Confirmation that De Kock starts for South Africa

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

01:57PM



SA win the toss. Under way shortly...

Preview

South Africa and Sri Lanka had contrasting fortunes in their last matches. The Proteas scored a clinical victory over the West Indies, while the islanders were crushed by the Australians. That makes for an interesting battle as they face off in Sharjah in a Group 1 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Captain Temba Bavuma of South Africa will welcome the return of the experienced Quinton de Kock as it will help in the powerplay. The Proteas’ batting clicked into place in the previous game, and bowling is varied and incisive.

Sri Lanka’s batting has generally been good but struggled against Aussie leggie Adam Zampa. The bowling seemed thin, barring the spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. That should worry skipper Dasun Shanaka.