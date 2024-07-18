Washington Sundar returns to both formats

Shubman Gill, who led the team for the five-match Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe, has been named the vice-captain with player of that series Washington Sundar making his come back into both the squads. Shreyas Iyer, who was out of the Central Contract, also returns to the squad. Pandya, who played a key role in India's triumph in the Twenty20 World Cup, has been left out of the ODI squad.

Pandya had led India in three ODIs and 16 T20Is, apart from leading Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League title in their inugural season and the final the following year, which they lost to Chennai Super Kings before returning to lead Mumbai Indians. However, the 30-year-old's fitness concerns and the workload management may have been the possible factors in the decision in not giving him the captaincy.

Team India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in the series. The T20I leg of the series, which will take place in Pallekele, kicks off on July 27 and concludes on July 30, while the ODIs will be played in Colombo, from August 2.

The seniors, barring Bumrah, have accepted the request of the new coach Gautam Gambhir, who will be eager to finalise the team combination for the Champions Trophy to be held next year. India will only play six ODIs before the tournament, including three matches against England in January 2025.

Shubman Gill has been named the vice-captain in both the formats. Image Credit: AFP

“The BCCI will continue to monitor player availability and participation in the upcoming domestic cricket season, 2024-25,” said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The squads:

T20: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.