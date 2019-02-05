Elaborating on the stadium’s expansion, Waleed said: “A specially designed and outfitted media lounge will also be functional during the PSL. The VIP area has also been refurbished for the event, including the health club and indoor pool located in the stadium premises. For us at Sharjah this is the fourth decade of promoting cricket in the region and our aim has been to invite the best of the world to enjoy the magic of Sharjah.”