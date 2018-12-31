On how he took up coaching: When I retired in 2003-04, I was requested to take over as coach of the India Under-19 team by the late Jagmohan Dalmiya. Fortunately, whatever I did with the Under-19s and Under-18s had a lot of success. From there it actually triggered off and inspired me to take on coaching. For me the key is to be able to help young cricketers to go to the next level and being able to take their game to different levels. My aim with my academy in Dubai is also to help some of the young kids here to take their cricket to the next level and make them understand that there is no short cut.