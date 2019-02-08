"He has an impressive understanding of the game, he knows what's required to prepare and perform at the elite level, and we can't wait for him to get started working with the squad." Ponting played 375 one-day internationals for Australia and led them to the World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007. He was also a member of Steve Waugh's winning side in 1999 - the last time the tournament was held in England.