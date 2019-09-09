Dubai: Relham Cricket Club defeated Desert King Waterproofing to lift the Recycle Right Pakistan Independence Day Cup at the Ocean Fair Sports Club Grounds at Dubai Investment Park. This cricket tournament, which is part of the cricketing festival event being organised by senior umpire Tariq Butt, has been held for the last 28 years.

In the first semi-final, Desert King Waterproofing defeated Anchor Marine by 13 runs before Relham beat Ebrahimi Pakhtoonkhwa Zalmi by one run. In the final, Relham prevailed by 28 runs. Batting first, Relham scored 98 for 2 in the allotted five overs. Desert King were restricted to 70 for 2 in reply. S. Saifullah top-scored with 33 runs. Mohammad Ayoub of Desert King bagged the best bowler award, while Temoor Khan of Relham won the best batsman award. Babar Khan of Relham was adjudged man of the tournament. Ghulam Farid won the man of the final award.