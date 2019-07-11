Pakistani cricket fans were quick to share memes after India lost against New Zealand

Dubai: India faced a defeat against New Zealand during the cricket World Cup 2019 yesterday. It got the team out of the tournament and Indian sports fans were heartbroken.

However, online trolls, especially Pakistanis, were quick to react and exercise their humour with creative memes.

Twitter user @HaayeShabbir shared an image showing how he thought Pakistanis would be reacting while watching the match and wrote: “Pakistanis watching the match:...”

Whereas, tweep @DrAamirIrshad1 shared an image of Pakistan team captain, Sarfaraz Ahmad enjoying the match: “Sarfraz Ahmed right now...”

A meme of Anushka Sharma, actress and wife of Indian team captain Virat Kohli, went viral. It involves her character from her 2018 movie Sui Dhaaga.

India journalist @DeShobhaa shared it and wrote: “Not fair! But that’s life. And cricket. #IndiavsNewZealand”

Another Pakistani cricket enthusiast, @DrNabeelChaudry, shared a video with a scene from the 2004 Bollywood movie Main Hoon Na and wrote: “Good bye World Cup 2019 from India…”

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who broke the record for the maximum number of centuries in a World Cup edition was also the centre of attention on the internet.

Videos and pictures of him being devastated because of India’s loss were shared online.

User @IamMitesh_7 shared a clip of Sharma from the match and tweeted: “Sad to see Rohit Sharma in such a condition…”

Twitter user @SharwanKumarG13 posted a picture of Sharma crying and wrote: “Wins and losses are a part of life #Rohit Sharma fan. Jai hind [victory to India].”

Many appreciated that India cricket fans did not resort to bashing the players and continued to express their support even after the loss.

Tweep @BishalD29198432 expressed how he is a fan of team India, regardless of their wins and losses: “Thank you team India. Wins and losses are a part of the game. I’m not a fan of winning India. I’m a fan of team India. I will support my India…”

Previously in the tournament, the Pakistani team was criticised by fans from the country as reports of players not sticking to their diet plans and curfew came out.

Pakistanis were furious at the team as they lost a match against India.