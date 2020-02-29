The 11th match of the PSL was reduced to 12 overs due to rain and Peshawar, batting first, posted 132-7 through knocks of 34 runs each from opener Tom Banton and one-drop batsman Haider Ali. Gregory hit a quick 16 off eight balls with two sixes. Gregory then went on to destroy Lahore’s chase by taking four wickets for 25 runs from his three overs. He picked Lahore’s dangerous batsmen, staring from opener Fakhar Zaman for 22 and his partner Chris Lynn for 30, the experienced Mohammad Hafeez for just one run and captain Sohail Akhtar for 12. Lahore could muster only 116-6 in 12 overs despite Samit Patel’s unbeaten 34 runs. Lahore pacer Dilbar Hussain’s spell of 4-24 too went in vain.