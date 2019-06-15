Pakistan enjoy edge in ODIs but India are unbeaten in 6 matches against neighbours

India vs Pakistan is one of the great rivalries in cricket.

The subcontinental rivals have met 131 times in the ODI format, with the latter having notched 74 wins to India’s 56.

However, it is India who boast a 6-0 record at the World Cup — a record that they look set to build on, should the British bookmakers be proved correct.

In the ante-post wagering to Sunday’s match, India at the 2/5 favourites to beat their neighbours who are available at odds of 2/1.

In essence, this means that you risk Dh5 to earn just Dh2, but can double your money if you pick Pakistan.

Interestingly, it is hard to split the two teams with equal money pouring in for both with just 24 hours remaining for the match.

Overall, India are the 2/1 second favourites behind host England (7/4) to win the tournament, with Pakistan a huge 25/1 outsider with some reputed book makers going as high as 50/1 for the 1992 champions.

Both teams are well-balanced and while India’s Jasprit Bumrah is a strong candidate to win the “Top Bowler” award Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir has a good a chance, going by the odds.

The Indian batting line-up is much vaunted with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli among the front runners to be Top Batsman in the tournament with only Imam-ul-Haq flying the flag for Pakistan as a faraway 50/1 outsider.