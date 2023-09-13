DP World ILT20 Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni: “I am delighted for David White to join our team, as one of international cricket’s successful and respected chief executives he will be a great asset to us with his vast experience and recognition. White’s cricket knowledge, commercial acumen and international event management experience will be a great advantage as we build on the success of DP World ILT20’s inaugural tournament.”

The inaugural DP World ILT20 saw Gulf Giants defeating the Desert Vipers in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Stadium in February. The six-team league saw some close contests and the second edition of the franchise league has raised the bar even higher with the addition of superstars like David Warner, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Maheesh Theekshana and India’s Ambati Rauydu.

New stars in the fray

Dubai Capitals have roped in the veteran Australian opener Warner, who is one of the game’s greats with his batting feats at the international arena. The left-hander has played 356 T20s around the world amassing 11,695 runs with the help of eight centuries. Warner’s blistering batting will be matched by the searing pace of England pacer Mark Wood, who both are set to spice up the contest.

Capitals have brought back Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, while Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sam Billings will be joining the Capitals from Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers respectively.

Champions Gulf Giants players celebrate a wicket during the inaugural edition of the DP World ILT20 early this year. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives

Prolific limited overs’ all-rounder Shadab Khan (259 T20s, 2562 runs and 289 wickets), who has captained Pakistan in T20Is joins country men Shaheen Shah Afridi and big-hitting Azam Khan in the Desert Vipers’ squad. Promising Netherlands batting all-rounder Bas de Leede is also in the Vipers’ squad for Season 2.

Important role in development of UAE

DP World ILT20 Chief Executive Officer David White: “Being invited to help build a successful and sustainable league that will play an important role in the development of UAE players, and the promotion of cricket in the UAE and the Middle East, is a great honour. I look forward to starting work with the DP World ILT20 franchise teams and commercial partners to achieve the vision.”

White will be based in Dubai on a full-time basis.