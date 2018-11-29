Nabi ended the 86 runs partnership between Devchich and Shenwari by having Devchich stumped by wicketkeeper Sam Billings for 64 in the eighth over and gave away only eight runs in the over. Yamin too bowled a tight ninth over giving nine runs and in the last over Nabi had Thisara Perara stumped by Billings for 4. Nabi also dismissed Shenwari for 44. Though Ben Cutting hit the last two balls from Nabi for boundaries, Sindhis were restricted to 134 for 4.