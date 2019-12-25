Abu Dhabi: Surjith Manohardas’ century and a six-wicket haul from Manikantan Nair powered India Social Centre (ISC) to an emphatic 92-run win over Thrifty Rent-A-Car in the Icons Cup T20 final at the Volcano grounds in Abu Dhabi.

Electing to bat first, ISC scored 163 for seven, thanks to a 61-ball 100 from Manohardas. Nair did the demolition job by taking six for 19, including a hat-trick in the very first over, to skittle out Thrifty for 71.

ISC got off to the worse possible start by losing Midhun Sudhakar, the centurion in the semi-finals, off the very first ball but Manohardas played a gem of-a-knock, smashing eight sixes and three fours, and added 59 for the fifth wicket with KL Mansoor (17).

Thrifty, rocked by Nair’s first over hat-trick, were reduced to 18 for six in three overs and never recovered from the early collapse.

Brief scores: