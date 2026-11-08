His third Test century takes the visitors' lead to 315 on the fourth day in Sylhet
Sylhet: Kavem Hodge hit an unbeaten 140 to extend West Indies' lead to 315 on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Sunday.
West Indies reached 345-3 in their second innings when bad light halted play, with Hodge hitting 17 fours and a six off 189 balls and Amir Jangoo also unbeaten on 20.
Hodge, who scored his third Test century and passed his previous highest score, was backed by opener Brandon King, who made 61, and debutant Kevin Wickham, who scored 78 for his second half-century of the match.
West Indies resumed the day on 7-0, trailing by 23 runs.
King and Joshua Da Silva put on 85 for the opening wicket, before Taijul Islam trapped Da Silva lbw for 36.
King continued to attack, reaching his half-century off 62 balls.
He was dropped by Towhid Hridoy on 56 off Taijul before Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed him for 61 off 84 balls, caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto at first slip.
West Indies went to lunch on 128-2, with Hodge and Wickham at the crease and their lead at 98.
Hodge reached his half-century off 78 balls, while Wickham needed 68 deliveries to bring up his second fifty of the match. The pair took West Indies to tea at 259-2, with their lead extended to 229.
Hodge completed his century after the break, reaching the milestone off 142 balls with 11 fours and a six.
Hodge said he was pleased to contribute after failing to convert a start in the first Test in Dhaka, adding that the West Indies would assess conditions before deciding when to declare.
"It's always nice to contribute to the team," he said. "We just have to come tomorrow and assess ... play it by ear and keep going moment by moment."
Taijul broke their 165-run partnership, dismissing Wickham for a career-best 78 off 107 balls after he chipped the ball back to the bowler. West Indies were 284-3 when Wickham departed.
Bangladesh missed another chance to remove Hodge when captain Shanto dropped him off Nayeem Hasan on 117.
Jangoo, who scored a century in the first innings, joined Hodge and helped push the West Indies lead beyond 300.
Hridoy was confident Bangladesh had a strong chance on the final day, saying the pitch remained good for batting.
"If we can get a good start, 350 is chaseable, in my opinion," he said. "But as I said, the start is very important."