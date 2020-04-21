Kapil Dev (left) poses with Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood actor who plays the cricket legend's role in '83,' a Bolloywood film which captures the journey of India's first-ever World Cup triumph. Image Credit: Instagram

Dubai: Guess who? The grin may be unmistakeable, but the new hair-do of India’s cricket icon Kapil Dev during the lockdown is surely going to leave his fans shellshocked.

Gone are the unruly mop of salt-and-pepper hair, which has been replaced by a clean shaven head and neatly trimmed beard. Posing in a black suit with the shades tossed over his head, the 61-year-old legendary Indian allrounder looks dapper in the photos.

‘‘Is he doing a biopic for Viv Richards?’’ commented a netizen soon after Chetan Sharma, a former Indian pace bowler and one of Dev’s comrades-in-arms, twitted the pictues on his official handle on Monday night.

“Legendary Kapil Dev’s New Look. Wow.loved it, Great to see paji in different look. Fantastic,” Chetan Sharma said.

Dev, who was known for his curls during his playing days, has always been open to trying new looks. Only on Monday, Sachin Tendulkar had posted a picture of himself having a haircut during the lockdown - and it went viral.