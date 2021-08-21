Jos Buttler, England vice-captain and one of batting mainstays of Rajasthan Royals, will be missing the UAE leg of Indian Premier League as the family is expecting the birth of their second child.
''Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon.
We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily,'' Royals tweeted on their official handle.
Glenn Phillips, a wicketkeeper-batsman from New Zealand, will be the first replacement signing for Royals. The right-handed batsman and stumper from Auckland is currently part of the Barbados Royals franchise in the Caribbean Premier League.
24-year-old Phillips represents Auckland in New Zealand’s domestic cricket, and made his international debut for the Black Caps during a bilateral T20I series against South Africa in 2017. The top-order batsman has 506 runs to his name in 25 T20Is with a strike rate of 149.70 and has also been involved in various cricket leagues around the world, most recently in The Hundred and the CPL.