VIRAT KOHLI AND ROHIT SHARMA Image Credit: IPL

Welcome once again to the IPL 2021 in UAE coverage. Sai Prasad and Hussain Yousuf join the Gulf News experts to take us through a nail-biter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians

05:54PM



05:49PM



05:46PM



Match preview

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore seek first win in the UAE

By Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Mumbai Indians square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match, which may resemble a chess match. Can a T20 cricket match be as intriguing as a chess match? Maybe not. But there are enough ingredients to make for an exciting game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Both Mumbai and Bangalore had figured in the top four when Phase 1 in India was suspended, but they struggled for form after the action moved to the UAE. Five-time champions Mumbai lost both the games in Phase 2 and have slipped to the fifth slot. Skipper Rohit Sharma will want the misfiring mid-dle-order to start scoring, and only then can they hope to grab a playoff slot.

Bangalore looked capable of surging to their maiden title with victories forged mainly on the home ground of Chinnaswamy Stadium. Captain Virat Kohli will be keen to snap Bangalore’s losing streak in the UAE so that they can bring the campaign back on track. The form of middle-order stalwarts, AB de Villiers and Glen Maxwell, is a worry.

So these are teams with a similar predicament. Even if we don’t see a chess match, there will be a gambit or two as the teams press for a win.

Meet our IPL team below