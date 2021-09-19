Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians get us back under way as the IPL 2021 resumes here in the UAE, and Gulf News readers Arjan Singh and Sai Prasad join the live team to keep you up to date with all the action, beginning with CSK and Mumbai at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The fans are back out in force!
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, who share eight titles, are the titans of the Indian Premier League. So today’s inaugural game of Phase-2 of Season 14 holds the promise of a thriller in Dubai , although Mumbai seem to have an edge.
Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni have fitness worries. Opener Faf du Plessis and allrounder Dwayne Bravo have barely recovered from injuries. And Sam Curran, who’s still in quarantine, will certainly miss the game.
Rohit Sharma should be able to field the best XI for Mumbai, who are notoriously slow starters. Since they are in fourth place on the points table, Mumbai could ill-afford an early loss since it would matter in the scramble for playoffs. So they will come firing all cylinders.
That makes for a high-voltage clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where spectators make a return after more than a year. They could be in for a T20 cricket feast. That’s what IPL is all about.