Dubai: Chennai Super Kings on Thursday named Akash Singh as a replacement for injured Mukesh Choudhary for the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League, which begins on Friday.
Mukesh, who made his IPL debut last season and scalped 16 wickets, has been sidelined after yet to recover from a stress fracture, according to a release from the Indian board.
Left-arm pacer Akash Singh, who was a part of India’s Under-19 World Cup team in 2020, previously played for Rajasthan Royals. he has thus far played nine T20s in addition to 9 List A matches and five First-Class games and has 31 wickets against his name.
National commitment
Meanwhile, India’s senior fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match against Rajasthan Royals at home on April 2, in absence of newly appointed regular skipper Aiden Markram.
IANS, quoting ESPNCricinfo report, said Markram is in South Africa for the upcoming two-match ODI series against the Netherlands and is expected to arrive in India along with his other IPL-bound national side teammates only on April 3.
“The series is crucial for South Africa’s direct qualification for the ODI World Cup, to be played in India later this year. They need to win both ODIs against the Netherlands (without overrate penalties) and then hope Ireland lose at least one ODI against Bangladesh in a three-match home series in May,” it added.