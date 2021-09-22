Dubai: The Wolf777 group of companies have entered into partnership with West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell, now in UAE as part of Kolkata Knight Riders team in IPL, as their brand ambassador. The West Indies T20 Superstar’s association with the brand is testimony to its global reach and appeal.
Wolf777 CEO Hary Blackburn said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with electrifying all-rounder, Andre Russell from the West Indies and cricket leagues fraternity with Wolf777. Russell’s boundless energy and moving potential weave consistently with our image ethos to support individuals’ experience on the games as well as on their mind. Through this association, we attempt to both help and urge individuals to encounter the best experience online.”
Commenting on the association, Andre Russell said, “It is great to be on board and it has been nice to get to know the team better since they recently sponsored the Jamaica Tallawahs team in the CPL.
One of the leading online gaming platforms, Wolf777 has engaged its fans by being an official sponsor in major cricket leagues for their teams like Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals in Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Abu Dhabi T10 and the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
Wolf777 was the title sponsor of the Scotland-Zimbabwe series and also promotes local leagues and is one of the prime organisers in the Emirates D50 Cup.