Gulf News readers Sai and Romit join the experts to bring you live coverage of the IPL 2021 in UAE match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals taking place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Who will come out on top of this must-win match?
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
A thriller is in prospect as the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals square off in the IPL 2021 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 5, 2021). Both teams need to win to keep the playoff hopes alive. None more than Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai. Even then, they are at the mercy of the net run rate, which is pathetic. Mumbai have to bat out of their skins to raise it, but their batting has not been at its best. So they sure must be worried.
Shrinking chances seemed to have shaken the Rajasthan Royals from a stupor. Captain Sanju Samson has been consistent despite the occasional streak of self-destruction. More importantly, openers Yashwavi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis have been firing well, and Shivam Dube’s attack on the Chennai Super Kings bowlers augurs well. It certainly will give Rajasthan a big dose of confidence. If that confidence translates into two more wins, they could make the playoffs ahead of Mumbai and the Kolkata Knight Riders.
So it’s a must-win game for Mumbai and Rajasthan. That should be enough spice for today’s fare. Now, follow the action.