Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings bats during match 44 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Gulf News readers and experts bring you live coverage of the IPL 2021 in UAE clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It's top versus bottom in match number 44.

Live score here

08:33PM



08:32PM



08:28PM



08:24PM



08:21PM



08:21PM



08:20PM



08:17PM



08:14PM



08:11PM



08:10PM



08:08PM



08:08PM



08:04PM



07:56PM



Mid-match summary: CSK’s Bravo and Hazlewood restrict SRH to 134

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The Sunrisers Hyderabad never looked like making a match of it. The Chennai Super Kings were in complete control of the game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (September 30, 2021) as Hyderabad struggled to post 134/7 in 20 overs, an inadequate total.

Put to bat, Hyderabad lost Jason Roy early, and captain Kane Williamson followed soon. Dwayne Bravo’s double strike put the chokes on Hyderabad, but Wriddhiman Saha (44 off 46 balls) kept them in the hunt. The best partnership of 35 runs came from Abdul Samad (18) and Abhishekh Sharma, but both perished in the chase for quick runs.

Josh Hazlewood came away with three wickets as Chennai bowlers retained complete control. A target of 135 is not enough to rein in the Chennai batsmen.

07:42PM



07:34PM



07:32PM



07:27PM



07:26PM



07:26PM



07:25PM



07:22PM



07:18PM



07:11PM



07:10PM



07:05PM



07:04PM



07:02PM



07:02PM



06:59PM



06:57PM



06:54PM



06:45PM



06:45PM



06:43PM



06:42PM



06:39PM



06:36PM



06:32PM



06:26PM



06:20PM



06:13PM



06:12PM



06:12PM



06:11PM



06:09PM



06:08PM



06:05PM



06:04PM



06:03PM



06:00PM



05:47PM



05:44PM



05:42PM



If Hyderabad beat Chennai, it will be a huge upset

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the opposite ends of the IPL 2021 spectrum. Chennai are a win away from sealing their playoff spot, while Hyderabad chances are remote, although a mathematical possibility exists. That provides a fair idea of the form of the teams as they clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai have notched comprehensive victories, except for a last-gasp win against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The batting has been consistent with young Ruturaj Gaikwad showing the way, and the bowling is secure in the hands of medium-pacers. And coach Stephen Fleming is averse to making changes to the team, but all eyes will be on Sam Curran’s form. More so, since he’s replaced Dwayne Bravo.