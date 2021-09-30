Gulf News readers and experts bring you live coverage of the IPL 2021 in UAE clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It's top versus bottom in match number 44.
Mid-match summary: CSK’s Bravo and Hazlewood restrict SRH to 134
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
The Sunrisers Hyderabad never looked like making a match of it. The Chennai Super Kings were in complete control of the game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (September 30, 2021) as Hyderabad struggled to post 134/7 in 20 overs, an inadequate total.
Put to bat, Hyderabad lost Jason Roy early, and captain Kane Williamson followed soon. Dwayne Bravo’s double strike put the chokes on Hyderabad, but Wriddhiman Saha (44 off 46 balls) kept them in the hunt. The best partnership of 35 runs came from Abdul Samad (18) and Abhishekh Sharma, but both perished in the chase for quick runs.
Josh Hazlewood came away with three wickets as Chennai bowlers retained complete control. A target of 135 is not enough to rein in the Chennai batsmen.
If Hyderabad beat Chennai, it will be a huge upset
The Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the opposite ends of the IPL 2021 spectrum. Chennai are a win away from sealing their playoff spot, while Hyderabad chances are remote, although a mathematical possibility exists. That provides a fair idea of the form of the teams as they clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (September 30, 2021).
The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai have notched comprehensive victories, except for a last-gasp win against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The batting has been consistent with young Ruturaj Gaikwad showing the way, and the bowling is secure in the hands of medium-pacers. And coach Stephen Fleming is averse to making changes to the team, but all eyes will be on Sam Curran’s form. More so, since he’s replaced Dwayne Bravo.
Captain Kane Williamson, who anchored Hyderabad’s chase of Rajasthan Royals’ total, should be happy with Jason Roy’s brilliant debut. But sterner tests await them. The bowling has lacked the cutting edge, and that would be a worry against the stroke players of Chennai. If Hyderabad beat Chennai, that would be an upset.