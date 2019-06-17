Tweeps shared memes following the match between India and Pakistan. Image Credit: Twitter/@MrPakistan786

India wins match against Pakistan for Cricket World Cup 2019

Netizens share quirky memes and Pakistanis take the loss in good spirit

Dubai: Although India won the Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan, the losing team seemed to have conquered the imagination of Pakistanis on the internet.

They were being trolled relentlessly. Once the game was over and India won, Pakistanis took to Twitter to exercise their humour and shared hundreds of memes, taking their loss in good spirit.

Twitter user @MrPakistan786 shared a meme about how the Pakistani team chose to ignore Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice that he gave prior to the match: “When Sarfraz Won the toss and chose to bowl. Imran Khan: Am I a joke to you? #PAKvIND #INDvPAK”

Tweep @Syedakhann01 shared a video of an emotional fan, which got viral: “Feelings #ICCWorldCup2019 #INDvPAK #PAKvsIND” He was ranting about the Pakistani team eating junk food the previous night of the match and sobbing, while a friend wiped his tears away with a Pakistani flag.

Whereas, Twitter user @iamsam_PTI chose to compare the two teams’ captains and shared a video: “Indian Captain vs. Pakistani Captain #INDvPAK #PAKvIND.” It showed Indian captain Virat Kohli lifting massive weights, while Sarfaraz Ahmed was shown dancing for an ad featuring chocolate pan masala.

User @shahitukray commented on the Pakistani players’ fitness with a meme that shows a woman with a very pained expression apparently attempting to explain eating right to another woman lounging on a couch with a giant sugary drink resting on her belly..

Pakistani user @asadhm8 tweeted about how long it’s going to take him to get over the loss: “I will mourn this loss for 10 days and then I will be fine.”

Pakistani internet personality @shahveerjaay took the loss in his stride and wrote along with sharing a picture from Bollywood movie Lagaan, which is based on cricket: “Pakistan’s losing today because we are not the athletes modern cricket requires us to be. Simple. We need to train harder. But chalo [let’s go], next time!”