Shadab brings a positive approach

Shadab Khan playing very positively, similar to Haris's approach at the start. Nawaz’s wicket has fell at a wrong time for Pakistan. The left-hander could have reviewed the decision, but decides against it despite the ball hitting his bat before striking the pads. Nawaz, who ran for a quick single, was short of the crease when Ngidi’s direct hit broke the stumps. But by then, the ball has become a dead ball because the umpire has given him out. Nawaz walked off thinking that he was run out, while in reality he was given leg before. Pressure must have been the reason. Both Shadab and Ifthikar are stepping up the scoring and after 15 overs, Pakistan are 120 for five. Another 50 in five overs will give Pakistan a fighting target.

Pakistan lose fifth wicket

Left hander Nawaz is LBW to left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Nawaz 28 (22 balls) was in good touch but was trapped in front while trying to sweep. Vice-captain Shaddab comes into bat. Pakistan batters are scoring at a good run rate despite losing wickets. Pakistan 101/5 in 13.1 overs

Pakistan’s innings gains momentum

Pakistan batters Nawaz and Ifthikar need to look to rotate the strike and should wait a little longer to play their shots. They still have eight overs. South African fielding has been spot on, but Shamsi gave away a much-needed four for Pakistan. Probably it’s the change of luck that Pakistan have been waiting for. A productive over which has fetched 11 runs. After 12, Pakistan are 82/4.

Iftikhar and Nawaz consolidate Pakistan innings

Pakistani batters Iftikhar and Nawaz have managed to consolidate the innings after the top-order collapse. They need to bat through the next 10 overs to ensure a good total of 170 to give Proteas a fight. Pakistan 72/4 in 11 overs

Ifthikar and Nawaz rescue Pakistan

Pakistan’s Shan Masood hits a shot and is dismissed during the 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match against South Africa n Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Shan Masood was outfoxed by a slower one from Nortje, and that fourth wicket pushed Pakistan into deep trouble. Things could have gone worse had De Kock held on to a tough catch from Ifthikar off Rabada when he was on 2, and the scores were 43/4. But Nawaz and Ifthikar are in a rebuilding mode and have put on a 25-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Both batters are looking better. Pakistan are 68/4 at halfway mark.

Pakistan look to Shan Masood and Ifthikar

Mohammad Haris’ cameo gave Pakistan the perfect start, but two quick wickets including skipper Babar Azam have brought South Africa back into the contest. Rabada took a brilliant catch, running backwards and taking it over his right shoulders. Shan Masood and Ifthikar Ahmed need to forge together another partnership, like they did against India in the opener. Both these batters are in good touch and should carry on until the 15th over. After 6 overs, Pakistan are 42/3.

Skipper Babar Azam fell cheaply again

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Big wicket. Babar Azam mistimed the shot while trying to hit Lungi Ngidi. Rabada takes a brilliant skier running back from the circle at midwicket. Pakistan have lost three wickets after a superb start. 42/3 in five overs

Haris falls to Nortje

South Africa’s Anrich Nortje (2nd right) reacts after dismissing Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris with an LBW during the 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Second wicket down for Pakistan. Haris fell after a sensational start, LBW to pacer Nortje after scoring 28 in 11 balls with three sixes and two fours. Pakistan 40/2 in five overs

Haris meeting fire with fire

Young Mohammad Haris, who was hit on the helmet by the second ball of the World Cup, has taken the fight to South Africa. Meeting fire with fire, Haris hits two sixes and a four, taking the speedy Kagiso Rabada virtually out of the attack. The 21-year-old is playing only his second Twenty20 International, and that should give confidence to skipper Azam to play freely. After two overs, Pakistan are 21/1.

Rizwan falls to Parnell

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is bowled during the T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. Image Credit: AP

First wicket down for Pakistan. Rizwan inside-edged to the stumps a delivery from South African pacer Wayne Parnell. Mohammed Haris at the crease now. Pakistan 4-1 in first over

Pakistan win toss and opt to bat first

Pakistan made one change and brought in young allrounder Mohammed Haris in place of Fakhar Zaman, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to knee injury. Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first. South Africa will play without their in-form star batter David Miller.

Preview: Pakistan hold edge over South Africa

By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor

Dubai: Pakistan are fighting for their survival in the T20 World Cup after two losses pushed them close to elimination. They had a minor setback when left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman's knee injury ruled him out of the World Cup. But Pakistan have enough batting depth.