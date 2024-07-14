Colombo: The start of a six-match white-ball series between India and host Sri Lanka will be delayed by one day, the cricket board said Sunday, without giving a reason.

India arrives in the island as scheduled on July 22, but will play their first T20 on July 27, a day later than originally planned, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Under the revised plan, the second T20 match will be on July 28 and the final in the three-match T20 series on July 30.

All three T20 matches will be at Pallekele.

The ODIs matches will start on August 2 with the second on August 4 and the final three days later.