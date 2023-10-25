Dubai: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scored the fastest ODI World Cup century, reaching the milestone in just 40 balls against the Netherlands in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old rewrote the record set by South African skipper Aiden Markram in their opening clash against Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 7, scoring the century off 49 balls.

Maxwell reached the century in the 49th over bowled by Bas de Leede, hitting two fours and three sixes in the first five balls. In all his knock contained eight sixes and eight fours, which took the Dutch bowler past the 100-run mark. De Leede conceded 115 runs in his 10-over spell.

Fourth fastest century

“It feels pretty good. I have been pretty cooked today so I wasn’t expecting much but it probably cleared my head a little bit to be able to go out there and play,” said Maxwell.

List of fastest ODI centuries Read as balls to reach 100, name, match, venue, season:

31 - AB de Villiers, South Africa v West Indies, Johannesburg (January 18, 2015)

36 - C. Anderson, New Zealand v West Indies, Queenstown (January 1, 2014)

37 - Shahid Afridi, Pakistan v Sri Lanka Nairobi (October 4, 1996)

40 - G. Maxwell, Australia v Netherlands, New Delhi (October 25)

41 - Asif Khan, UAE v Nepal, Kirtipur (March 16, 2023)

44 - M. Boucher, South Africa v Zimbabwe, Potchefstroom (September 20)

45 - B. Lara, West Indies v Bangladesh, Dhaka (October 9, 1999)

45 - Shahid Afridi, Pakistan v India, Kanpur (April 15, 2005)

46 - J. Ryder, New Zealand v West Indies, Queenstown (January 1, 2014)

46 - J. Buttler, England v Pakistan, Dubai (November 20, 2015)

47 - J. Buttler, England v Netherlands, Amstelveen (June 17, 2022)

48 - S. Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Singapore (April 2, 1996)

49 - A. Markram, South Africa v Sri Lanka, New Delhi (October 7, 2023)

50 - J. Buttler, England v Pakistan, Southampton (May 11, 2019)

50 - K. O'Brien, Ireland v England, Bengaluru (March 2, 2011)

It was also the fourth fastest century in all ODIs. South Africa’s AB de Villiers leads the way with his 31-ball century against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

New Zealander Corey Anderson reached three figures off 36 balls against the West Indies at Queenstown in 2014 while Shahid Afridi of Pakistan made a century from 37 deliveries facing Sri Lanka in Nairobi back in 1996.

The 35-year-old Maxwell, playing in his 133rd ODI, was eventually out for 106, just short of his career best 108 made against England in Manchester in 2020.

Maxwell hits one of his fours during the World Cup match against the Netherlands in New Delhi. Image Credit: AFP

Best World Cup score

It was also comfortably his best score of this World Cup - his highest before Wednesday was 31 not out against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

“I was just trying to get a read on the bowlers because I felt like I had enough time to change and adapt. Generally I am just trying to get any reverse sweeps over the infield.

“I thought the Netherlands were outstanding. It felt like they saved some certain boundaries in the first 25-30 overs.”

He added: “It is a rock hard outfield. The ball can travel around here so if you get early wickets and get into the middle order, you can put run-rate pressure on them.”