Both teams fined 40 per cent of match fees, penalised two WTC points for slow over-rate

England's Stuart Broad is doubtful for the second Test against India, beginning at the Lord's on Thursday. Image Credit: AP

London: England seamer Stuart Broad hurt his calf during practice on Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said, casting doubt over his participation in the second Test against India at Lord’s on Thursday.

The 35-year-old slipped during the warm-up and sat out practice due to discomfort in his calf. He is set to undergo scans on Wednesday.

“England seamer Stuart Broad has tweaked his right calf in today’s warm-up at Lord’s. He was unable to train this afternoon with the rest of the England squad. Broad will have a scan tomorrow to determine the extent of his injury,” the ECB said in a statement.

Durham’s Mark Wood would be the likely replacement if Broad is ruled out.

Earlier on Tuesday, England added allrounder Moeen Ali to the squad for the second test, with coach Chris Silverwood adding that opener Haseeb Hameed was also in line to make a test comeback.

England and India drew the first test in Nottingham last week after rain washed out the last day. The touring side needed 157 runs with nine wickets in hand to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Over-rate a problem for both teams

In another development, England and India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points each for maintaining slow over-rates in the first Test.

Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after both sides were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.