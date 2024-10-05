Wasn’t it a runout? Amelia Kerr had walked off the square only for the fourth official to stop the batter at the boundary. The New Zealander knew that she was caught short of the crease. So did the Indian players, who were celebrating. But why wasn’t the batter not given out? Did the umpire err?

The incident occurred during the Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, which India lost to New Zealand by 58 runs.

It was the 14th over. Kerr had lashed the last ball of Deepti Sharma’s over towards extra cover and took off. While captain Harmanpreet Kaur fielded the ball and walked in, Sophie Devine and Kerr tried to steal a second run. But Kerr didn’t make it as Richa Ghosh broke the stumps, and the New Zealander trudged back towards the pavilion only to be stopped at the fence.

What happened?

Everyone at the stadium seem perplexed. What happened? Why isn’t it a runout? That seemed to be the question on everyone’s lips.

Umpires Anna Harris and Jacqueline Williams decided the ball was dead, so the dismissal was invalid. Was the ball dead?

Harris had signalled the end of the “over”, while the ball was in Kaur’s hand, and Sharma was trying to get her cap from Harris. Williams, at square leg, was busy tying her shoelaces when the dismissal occurred.

Looks like Devine and Kerr didn’t know that it was the end of the over. They wouldn’t have tried to pinch a second run when the ball was dead.

Was it an error?

That brings us to the question: Was the ball dead? The ball was still in the fielder’s hands, and she hadn’t returned it to the keeper or the bowler. Did Harris signal the end of over, while the ball was still in play? That would seem to be the case, considering the reaction of the Indian and New Zealand players.

Whatever the case, the incident left a bad taste in the mouth. Naturally, it didn’t go down well with captain Kaur, who seemed to disagree with the umpires vehemently. But better sense prevailed and the players got on with the game. In the end, it didn’t matter as Kerr was dimissed two balls later.