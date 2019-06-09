James Neesham [R] provided the breakthough, ending the 66-run opening stand between Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zardan Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Afghanistan fritted away a golden chance to underline prove their worth on the 50-over stage after getting a good start against the likes of Trent Boult and Matt Henry.

James Neesham provided the breakthough, ending the 66-run opening stand between Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zardan, that proved the turning point of the contest. A bigger total, with the support of Afghanistan’s potent bowling, the Asian minnows could have achieved success against the Black Caps.

Spurred on by the early success, the right-arm pacer went on to produce his career-best ODI figures of 5 for 31. Fellow paceman Lockie Ferguson also came to the party with a four-wicket haul to demolish the Afghanistan batting. After the exit of Zazai, the Afghans just added 107 runs before their innings folded up in a space of 30 overs. Excepting Hashmatullah Shahidi, who waged the lone battle with 59, none of the other batsmen could measure up to the guiles of Neesham and Ferguson.