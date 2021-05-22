Ajay Sethi of Channel 2 Group (second left) poses with World Cup winning captains Kapil Dev, Steve Waugh and Clive Lloyd at their broadcasting booth during the 2019 ICC World Cup. Image Credit: Supplied

Kolkata: Channel 2 Group Corporation, the Dubai-based network which holds audio rights of several global cricket events, launched an exclusive partnership with Fun Asia Network (FAN) to launch TALK 100.3 – the UAE’s only South Asian sport and business radio station. The station will be launched June 13 in the UAE with build-up and coverage of World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.

FAN, the UAE’s only South Asian sport and business radio station, will develop content in association with the Channel 2 Group Corporation, utilizing content from sport fixtures. The station will also offer live shows, syndicated programmes, popular podcasts, as well as the exclusive broadcast rights to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ICC Women’s World Cup, ICC World Test Championship Final, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, ICC World Test Championship Final, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, BCCI, ICC World Cup, EPL, Cup Tournament, IPL as well as the ICC World Cup.

The new venture drew kudos from legends like Sir Clive Lloyd, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, who are regular members of Channel 2 expert panel. ‘‘It’s a tremendous honour and pleasure to congratulate Ajay Sethi on this huge and exciting Project. Sethi is a very close and personal friend of mine and he’s also a man of vision and very futuristic in his thinking,’’ said former West Indies captain Sir Clive.

‘‘This is exciting because sports fanatics will get to know what’s happening in the sporting world on a moment by moment basis even as they are on their way to and from work, school, training or whatever that they are doing. My very best wishes to TALK 100.3, Go on guys get more than a triple hundred,” said Gavaskar.

Sethi, Chairman and MD Channel 2 Group Corporation, noted: “I am delighted to partner with Fun Asia in developing the first talk and sport radio station in the UAE, speaking directly to a South Asian Audience. Fun Asia represents media broadcasting at the highest level. I am very grateful to all my friends from cricket fraternity for their support in this New Venture.”