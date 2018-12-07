This tournament was held under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board and held at the Sharjah’s Al Batayah Ground. Heriot Watt skipper Yasir Anwar, playing for the third time in this tournament lifted the winners’ trophy and remarked “We were desperate to win this trophy because our key players Rohit Singh and Chirag Suri were not available due to their commitments with the T10 tournament. It is also special to win this cup as this is the event which is one of the oldest Inter University tournament and has produced the best UAE players from it.”