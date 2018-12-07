Sharjah: Heriot Watt stopped four-time finalist Manipal University by seven wickets in the final of the Maxtalent MGS Pride Cup Pan UAE Inter University tournament. The 12th edition of the tournament was well fought throughout and ended with a thrilling final that saw a brilliant run case.
Manipal posted an impressive 210 for five in 20 overs through Waruna Perera’s 67 runs off 41 balls and Brandon Martis’ 57 runs off 34 ball.
All-rounder Hari Krishnan Valloli chipped in with a quick 30 runs off 18 balls along with Clive Alphonso’s 24 runs off 17 balls.
Heriot Watt reached the target losing seven wickets but with three overs to spare. Hari Krishnan Valloli sparkled with the ball too and picked two of the three wickets that fell but could not stop Heriot batsmen from racing to target. Faizan Ahmed top scored with 84 runs off 37 balls while Mehdi Asaria hit 64 runs off 30 ball Ali Mirza too scored a valuable 32 off 15 balls.
This tournament was held under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board and held at the Sharjah’s Al Batayah Ground. Heriot Watt skipper Yasir Anwar, playing for the third time in this tournament lifted the winners’ trophy and remarked “We were desperate to win this trophy because our key players Rohit Singh and Chirag Suri were not available due to their commitments with the T10 tournament. It is also special to win this cup as this is the event which is one of the oldest Inter University tournament and has produced the best UAE players from it.”