Thrill ing chase as India tie up T20 series against Australia with a game to spare

India's Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer celebrate after the T20 series win over Australia Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Hardik Pandya lifted India in a thrilling chase to ensure they won the second T20 over Australia and secure series victory with a game to spare in Sydney on Sunday.

Pandya hit an enormous six off debutant Daniel Sams to get the winning runs - and victory by six wickets - with two balls to spare.

"I have been in these situations many times and I learnt from my mistakes in the past," Pandya said. "My game is always around the confidence which I carry; it has that fine line where I back myself."

India skipper Virat Kohli was proud of his team's effort to take the series in such dynamic fashion.

"The fact that two of our established players are not playing, and to win like this, makes me very proud of this team," he said.

"Pandya now realises that this is the time to establish in the finishing role and play match-winning knocks for us. He plays with all his heart and he certainly got that competitive nature about him, and also has the skill to execute that at the highest level."

Shikhar Dhawan earlier hit 52 off 36 balls and Virat Kohli looked threatening before being caught behind for 40, giving Sams a prized wicket.

New skipper Matthew Wade and Steve Smith hit big knocks to carry Australia to 194 for five after batting first.