New Delhi: All-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to lead Team India in the Twenty20s while wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will lead in the One-day Internationals, according to sources. Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from T20Is after winning the ICC T20 World Cup in Barbodos.

"Hardik Pandya is all set to lead the Indian team in the T20, Rohit Sharma's announced his retirement. Hardik is also unlikely to be rested for the upcoming series vs Sri Lanka," BCCI Sources told ANI.

In the T20 WC, Pandya scored 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57, with a half-century and best score of 50*. He also took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64, with the best figures of 3/20.

Redemption tale

This tournament marked a redemption tale for Hardik, who was booed out in every stadium across India during the IPL 2024 after taking over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians (MI) from five-time IPL champion Rohit Sharma.

The all-rounder, who was just making a comeback into the game after suffering an injury to his ankle in the 50-over World Cup last year, became a victim of online trolling and fan wars as he was accused of betraying the MI franchise, Rohit and his former franchise Gujarat Titans (GT), which he led to IPL title in 2022.

On the other hand, KL Rahul was omitted from the Men in Blue T20 WC squad despite performing brilliantly in the ODI World Cup 2023 which was held in India.

Rahul has 386 runs in nine innings, an average of 77.20 and a strike rate of 98.72. Coming in at number five, Rahul has kept the Indian innings together on multiple occasions this World Cup.

He scored a match-winning knock against Australia in India's first encounter when the hosts were 2 for 3. He had a 165-run partnership with Kohli and hit an unbeaten 97 to lead India to a historic victory in Chennai.