Dubai: In another move which will boost the confidence of overseas cricketers about visiting Pakistan, England’s current players Alex Hales and Chris Jordan have flown in to play in the play-off stage of the Pakistan Super Leage matches in Karachi.

Hard-hitting opener Hales will play for Islamabad United while pacer Jordan will turn out for Peshawar Zalmi. The positive vibe seems to be growing as left-arm spinner Samit Patel, an England cricketer with roots from India, is at ease playing in the PSL matches in Karachi.

“I am delighted to be back with Islamabad United for this year’s HBL Pakistan Super League and I can’t wait to play in front of our passionate fans,” said Hales. Hales, who is among the top 10 batsman in ICC T20I ranking said: “We have seen exciting cricket at the PSL this year and Islamabad United has put in some excellent performances. I hope I can help the team lift the trophy once again.”

Jordan had bagged the Man-of-the-Series award during England’s T20I series win over the West Indies and is in top form. Peshawar team are hoping that his form will bolster their chance to win the trophy this time.

The 34-year-old Patel had been part of two-time champions Islamabad United. “As an Indian, visiting Pakistan has been great. The experience of playing in Karachi was amazing and you can just see the love for cricket in Pakistan,” Patel told psl-t20.com

“I had heard lots of amazing things about Pakistan, especially Lahore, which I have not been to as yet. People are very hospitable and caring. Having an Indian background and coming here, has definitely changed my mindset,” added the Indian-Englishman.

“I place the PSL very highly, especially the standard of bowling is very good in one of the best competitions in the world,” added Patel, who last played for England in 2015.