His form speaks volumes of his batting ability. Before the 2017-18 season, Agarwal had scored 1,757 runs from his 29 first-class games but the 2017-18 season alone he slammed more than 2,000 runs, the most scored in a domestic season in India and in the process breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s domestic record of most runs in a List A series by an Indian batsman. He also was on fire for India ‘A’, scoring centuries during the tour of England and a double ton against South Africa ‘A’ in the home series.