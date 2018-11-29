When asked to compare Kohli with Tendulkar, Fleming said: “It is very hard to compare eras but you look at statistic and there is not much difference. Tendulkar did it for so long so Kohli’s challenge is to maintain this standard for the rest of his career. Tendulkar was so good so long and so to emulate him is not easy. But Kohli is on the way but how long he can maintain that intensity, along with captaincy, needs to be seen. There is more cricket played now than before but Kohli is an incredibly fit man and right now he is certainly putting numbers up to equal to what Tendulkar did.”