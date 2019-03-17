Retired Barcelona soccer player Carles Puyol, center, attends the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League, prior to the final cricket match at National stadium in Karachi, Pakistan Image Credit: AP

Karachi: Curtains fell on the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 with a simple but impressive closing ceremony that was attended by Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

The ceremony was kept at a low note as spectators, players and officials observed a one-minute silence for all those who lost their lives in heinous attacks on the mosques on Friday in Christchurch in New Zealand.

The first 26 matches of the HBL PSL season four were played in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE, while the last eight matches were held in Karachi.

Former Spanish football captain Carles Puyol, on a promotion tour of Pakistan, also attended the closing ceremony as a special guest. “Thank you Pakistan for this amazing welcome,” said Puyol to the packed stadium. “I know people here love cricket, but they also love football.”

Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmad said the people have sent a clear message to the world. “I thank the crowd for coming in big numbers,” said Sarfraz.

“People have sent a clear message that Pakistan love cricket and it is safe for cricket.”

The “city of lights”, as Karachi is fondly called, reverberated with songs and chants from the spectators during the weeklong spectacle, declared as “the week of cricket festival” by the Sindh government. The theme of these matches was “I love cricket”.