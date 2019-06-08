West Indies' Chris Gayle Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Despite suffering early defeats in the ICC Cricket World Cup, both England and West Indies remain the most attractive teams in the betting markets while South Africa are rapidly drifting out of the equation following three consecutive losses.

England, who are seeking a maiden victory in the sport’s premier one-day tournament, remain the 2/1 favourites as a result of dominating performances against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Close to 30 per cent of the total bets placed in the tournament so far have been on the hosts, who suffered a shock 14-run loss to 1992 winners Pakistan. That result saw Pakistan’s odds being trimmed to 16/1 from 20/1.

The West Indies, who suffered a controversial loss to Australia on Friday, are the second most sought after squad on the markets attracting over 15 per cent of the capital laid on the 10 teams.