Clive Lloyd (right), who celebrated his 75th birthday with former UK Prime Minister and cricket buff John Major (left) and UAE cricket enthusiast Shyam Bhatia. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Clive Lloyd, the legendary West Indies captain, celebrated his 75th birthday alongside many of his peers at the hallowed Lord’s ground on Saturday. The six-foot five-inch tall Lloyd, nicknamed ‘Big Cat,’ had captained West Indies to two successive World Cup triumphs in 1975 and 1979 and dominated the game over 1980s with an assembly line of great batsmen and feared speedsters.

The birthday celebration was held at the Long Room of the Lord’s ground in the pavilion complex from where he lifted the World Cup twice.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara and opener Gordon Greenidge, a member of Lloyd’s band, were present. Among the England cricketers who attended the dinner function were former England captains Mike Brearley, Mike Atherton, Mike Gatting and David Gower. Lloyd’s Lancashire teammate and former Indian wicketkeeper Farookh Engineer too was present.

UAE cricket enthusiast Shyam Bhatia, a close friend of Lloyd, flew in specially to only attend the dinner function. Former UK Prime Minister John Major, a keen cricket enthusiast, was also present.

Speaking to Gulf News, Bhatia said: “I often meet Lloyd being a close friend for many years but it was yesterday I could feel the enormity of the respect that every former cricketers have for him.”

Lara, speaking at the function, hailed Lloyd as his hero and recalled the first time that his father took him to meet Lloyd. “He [Lloyd] was the manager of the team when I captained West Indies for the first time to Australia. It helped me immensely as I learnt a lot from him during that tour.”