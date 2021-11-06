Roston Chase falls Image Credit: AFP

Australia come up against West Indies in Abu Dhabi with a place in the semi-finals at stake for the Aussies. Follow the action below...

The Champion goes. Bravo is given a warm send off both by his teammates and by the Australians after being dismissed, suggesting that this could be his last innings. A good straight lofted drive off Hazlewood fails to have the power to go past the boundary line, where Warner completes a diving catch after running to the left from long on. West Indies are 136/6 after 18 overs.

Pollard and Bravo showing their ominous striking abilities. Bravo plays his trademark six over extra covers while Pollard hits his brutal straight drives, a missile for the bowler, umpire and the non-striker – thankfully it goes to the boundary without striking any of the targets in between. And what follows is a 76-metre six over square leg. The duo have moved to the top gear to take West Indies to 123/5 in 17 overs.

Dwayne Bravo knows a thing or two about the power Pollard can impart on his shots. The non-striker takes a desperate evasive action off a straight drive off Pollard. The West Indian skipper must have gained plenty of confidence from that shot as they head to the final five overs. West Indies reach 100-run mark in 15.1 overs.

Hazlewood strikes again, dismisses the dangerous Hetmyer, caught behind by Matthew Wade for 27. Dwayne Bravo is walking in for what could be his final innings for West Indies. After 13 overs, West Indies are 92/5.

Pollard’s lack of form is showing as the West Indian captain is unable to find his touch. But what is important is that he is willing to grind it out and is showing his intentions that he wants to stay a long time at the crease. To aid his resolve, Zampa drops a difficult caught and bowled chance. May be it the change of luck that Pollard is desperately looking for. After 12 overs, West Indies are 87 for 4.

Opener Lewis loses his patience and, after hitting a four, goes for a big shot straight over the bowler’s head only for Steve Smith to complete a superb diving catch, running in from long-on. West Indies are 70/4 after 9.3 overs. Captain Kieron Pollard is long overdue for a big score, will he score today? Let’s wait for it as he walks in to the crease.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch falls back on his trump card Adam Zampa to break the budding partnership. The skipper knows that if this pair goes on for a while, the power hitters can strike a knockout punch in the final overs with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. With no boundaries in the last couple of overs, panic sets in and Levis survives a run out chance. But all is well. West Indies are 58/3 after 8 overs.

Finally, some sense prevails in the West Indian batting. Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer are trying to find gaps by deliberately playing on the ground, despite the fielders in during powerplay overs. Time for consolidation! After six overs, West Indies are 50/3.

Josh Hazlewood repays the faith given to him by his captain Aaron Finch, who continued with the pacer despite him coming under severe assault in his opening over. The pacer, who was hit for three fours and a six in the previous over, gets rid of Nicholas Pooran off the first ball of his second over and then removes Roston Chase off the third ball to leave West Indies reeling at 37/3 after four overs.

Just when the fans thought that the West Indians are playing like champions, Cummins ended the stay of the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, who might have played his last game for West Indies. Gayle was given a warm send-off on returning to the pavilion. The left-hander played some towering sixes, before being castled in the third over. The pitch promises plenty of runs, maybe it was a bad decision to bowl first as teams batting first have won the last three games in Abu Dhabi. After three overs, West indies are 35/1.

Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis make a cautious start against Mitchell Starc on a wicket that has a fair tinge of green on it and a good carry. The 'Universe Boss' is ready to grind out the spell by running hard, something he doesn’t do very often. West indies are 4/0 after one over.

Here we go! Australia won the toss and elect to bowl first against West Indies

Hayden Walsh replaces Ravi Rampaul in West Indies squad. Australia retain the squad that defeated Bangladesh.

West Indies: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Kieron Pollard (capt), 8 Jason Holder, 9 Dwayne Bravo, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Hayden Walsh Jr.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt), 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steve Smith, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Adam Zampa.

