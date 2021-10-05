It was a convincing win for Mumbai who chased down 91 with ease to improve net run rate

Gulf News experts, readers discuss Mumbai's easy win over Rajasthan. Video Credit: Irish Eden R. Belleza/Gulf News

Gulf News readers Sai and Romit joined the experts to take you through an easy win for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals in match 51 of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Full scorecard here

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals in match 51 of the Vivo Indian Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in the UAE.

Mumbai Indians cruise to victory over Rajasthan Royals

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Ishan Kishan’s quickfire 50 (25 balls) and Nathan Coulter-Nile’s four-wicket haul combined to give the Mumbai Indians an easy eight-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 5, 2021). The win in 8.2 overs would have boosted the net run rate of Mumbai, who have safeguarded their playoff hopes. But they are still not in the clear as the Kolkata Knight Riders too have 12 points.

A target of 91 was never going to test Mumbai even with their recent batting fragility. Skipper Rohit Sharma (22) provided the initial thrust, and despite losing two wickets, Mumbai raced to victory. Kishan used the opportunity to unleash some of his thundering shots.

Earlier, Rajasthan crashed to a paltry 90/9 in 20 overs after a rousing start when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis (24) added 27 for the first wicket. Nathan Coulter-Nile (4-14) led the charge for Mumbai bowlers, while Neesham (3-12) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-14) tightened the screws, and there was no escape for Rajasthan.

08:56PM



08:52PM



08:51PM



08:50PM



08:49PM



08:48PM



08:37PM



08:36PM



08:34PM



08:33PM



08:31PM



08:28PM



08:22PM



08:21PM



08:17PM



08:14PM



Mumbai Indians’ bowlers restrict Rajasthan Royals to 90

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The Rajasthan Royals are an enigma. Their inconsistency is baffling. Giant-slayers on one day, they play like novices another day. The dark side showed up on Tuesday night against the Mumbai Indians, with the teams desperately seeking victory. The result was a paltry 90/9 in 20 overs, which is insufficient to test the Mumbai batting despite its recent fragility.

After Rajasthan’s rousing start when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis (24) added 27 for the first wicket, Mumbai bowlers got to work. Nathan Coulter-Nile (4-14) led the charge, while Neesham (3-12) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-14) tightened the screws, and there was no escape for Rajasthan. They were a pale shadow of the side that pole-axed the Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai batting may not be at its best, but the target of 91 shouldn’t pose problems. A word of caution: some balls tend to keep low. Will it be a factor? Let’s wait and watch.

07:50PM



07:45PM



07:39PM



07:36PM



07:35PM



07:32PM



07:27PM



07:25PM



07:21PM



06:37PM



06:36PM



06:34PM



06:32PM



06:29PM



06:26PM



06:25PM



06:23PM



06:21PM



06:20PM



06:17PM



06:15PM



06:13PM



06:12PM



06:07PM



06:06PM



06:03PM



06:01PM



05:59PM



05:58PM



05:57PM



05:56PM



05:50PM



05:47PM



05:43PM



05:35PM



Who will come out on top of this must-win match?

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

A thriller is in prospect as the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals square off in the IPL 2021 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 5, 2021). Both teams need to win to keep the playoff hopes alive. None more than Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai. Even then, they are at the mercy of the net run rate, which is pathetic. Mumbai have to bat out of their skins to raise it, but their batting has not been at its best. So they sure must be worried.

Shrinking chances seemed to have shaken the Rajasthan Royals from a stupor. Captain Sanju Samson has been consistent despite the occasional streak of self-destruction. More importantly, openers Yashwavi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis have been firing well, and Shivam Dube’s attack on the Chennai Super Kings bowlers augurs well. It certainly will give Rajasthan a big dose of confidence. If that confidence translates into two more wins, they could make the playoffs ahead of Mumbai and the Kolkata Knight Riders.