Gulf News readers Sai and Romit joined the experts to take you through an easy win for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals in match 51 of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Mumbai Indians cruise to victory over Rajasthan Royals
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
Ishan Kishan’s quickfire 50 (25 balls) and Nathan Coulter-Nile’s four-wicket haul combined to give the Mumbai Indians an easy eight-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 5, 2021). The win in 8.2 overs would have boosted the net run rate of Mumbai, who have safeguarded their playoff hopes. But they are still not in the clear as the Kolkata Knight Riders too have 12 points.
A target of 91 was never going to test Mumbai even with their recent batting fragility. Skipper Rohit Sharma (22) provided the initial thrust, and despite losing two wickets, Mumbai raced to victory. Kishan used the opportunity to unleash some of his thundering shots.
Earlier, Rajasthan crashed to a paltry 90/9 in 20 overs after a rousing start when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis (24) added 27 for the first wicket. Nathan Coulter-Nile (4-14) led the charge for Mumbai bowlers, while Neesham (3-12) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-14) tightened the screws, and there was no escape for Rajasthan.
Mumbai Indians’ bowlers restrict Rajasthan Royals to 90
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
The Rajasthan Royals are an enigma. Their inconsistency is baffling. Giant-slayers on one day, they play like novices another day. The dark side showed up on Tuesday night against the Mumbai Indians, with the teams desperately seeking victory. The result was a paltry 90/9 in 20 overs, which is insufficient to test the Mumbai batting despite its recent fragility.
After Rajasthan’s rousing start when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis (24) added 27 for the first wicket, Mumbai bowlers got to work. Nathan Coulter-Nile (4-14) led the charge, while Neesham (3-12) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-14) tightened the screws, and there was no escape for Rajasthan. They were a pale shadow of the side that pole-axed the Chennai Super Kings.
Mumbai batting may not be at its best, but the target of 91 shouldn’t pose problems. A word of caution: some balls tend to keep low. Will it be a factor? Let’s wait and watch.
Who will come out on top of this must-win match?
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
A thriller is in prospect as the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals square off in the IPL 2021 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 5, 2021). Both teams need to win to keep the playoff hopes alive. None more than Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai. Even then, they are at the mercy of the net run rate, which is pathetic. Mumbai have to bat out of their skins to raise it, but their batting has not been at its best. So they sure must be worried.
Shrinking chances seemed to have shaken the Rajasthan Royals from a stupor. Captain Sanju Samson has been consistent despite the occasional streak of self-destruction. More importantly, openers Yashwavi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis have been firing well, and Shivam Dube’s attack on the Chennai Super Kings bowlers augurs well. It certainly will give Rajasthan a big dose of confidence. If that confidence translates into two more wins, they could make the playoffs ahead of Mumbai and the Kolkata Knight Riders.
So it’s a must-win game for Mumbai and Rajasthan. That should be enough spice for today’s fare. Now, follow the action.