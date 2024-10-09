Multan: Former England captain Alastair Cook on Wednesday tipped record-breaking Joe Root to go past Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time leading Test runs total.

Root hit a magnificent hundred on Wednesday to guide England to 351-3 at tea on the third day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan after breaking Alastair Cook’s Test runs record of 12,472 runs and moved to fifth on the all-time list.

The 33-year-old became England’s highest run scorer in Tests, and the fifth highest of all time, when he drove Pakistan seamer Aamer Jamal for a straight boundary to reach 71 just before lunch.

In the second session he reverse swept spinner Abrar Ahmed for a single to reach his 35th Test hundred — the sixth most by any batsman — before going to the interval on an imperious 119 not out.

Plenty of years still remaining

Indian great Tendulkar tops the chart on 15,921 runs, but Cook said that Root, who is 33, has plenty more years left at the top.

“I can see him overhauling Sachin Tendulkar’s record,” Cook said while commentating on BBC radio.

“You could say Sachin is still the favourite but just.

“I don’t see that happening for Root to lose that hunger and ability to keep driving himself forward for the next couple of years.”

A team man

Root’s achievement was hailed by current England captain Stokes, who is sitting out the first Test with an injury.

“The selflessness that he has is an incredible attribute for him,” Stokes said in a video on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s social media channels.

“He always puts the team first, and the fact that he’s got so many runs is just a bonus for us. He’s an incredible player.”

Joe Root celebrates his 35th century, which has placed him sixth among the all-time century-makers' list. Image Credit: AFP

Tributes pour in

Two other former England captains, Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, joined those paying tribute to Root, who made his Test debut in Nagpur against India in 2012.

“Twelve years of excellence is exactly what it has been,” said Atherton during television commentary.

“I was there in Nagpur, I thought: ‘This guy’s going to be one of our greats,’ But you’ve still got to do that.”

Amazing ability

Co-commentator Hussain echoed the praise.

“He has graced us with such amazing ability and shots and temperament and hunger, and throughout those 12 years he’s played with a smile on his face, which we all know is not easy,” said Hussain.