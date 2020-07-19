Video Credit: Supplied

If your child fancies themselves as the next Sachin Tendulkar or MS Dhoni, this month there is an opportunity for them to move a significant step closer to achieving that cricketing dream.

Young cricket fans aged between 12 and 19 are invited to free online Zurich Batting Masterclasses this July.

The next generation of aspiring batting stars can virtually train with Toby Radford, the former batting coach of the West Indies. Radford was also an elite specialist batting coach with the England Cricket Board training headquarters.

Taking place each Friday from 5pm to 6pm until July 31, all that’s required is for participants to follow @Zurich Middle East on Facebook and Instagram for a chance to hone their batting skills with the best in the business.

The sessions will include expert insights into the key fundamentals of batting techniques in real match scenarios. Live examples from international cricket, which are focused developing young players, will also be shared.

Coach Toby is also be available for live closing Q&A sessions and there will be quizzes, with opportunities to win prizes.

This year’s live events follow February’s Zurich Cricket Sixes Tournament – a corporate sporting event held in Dubai with special guest, Andre Russell – where the West Indies all-rounder was on-hand to share tips with young fans.

In sessions held at the Zurich Pace Lab last year, young boys and girls had the opportunity to enjoy exclusive all-day training sessions with one of the best fast-bowling coaches in world and former coach of Rajasthan Royals, Steffan Jones. Jones was able to call on his expertise in biomechanics to assess young bowlers’ strengths and weaknesses, while teaching them skill and stability exercises they could use to sharpen their skills.

Following the Pace Labs sessions, a competition was held where Jones selected one boy and one girl to be crowned the 2019 Zurich Fast Bowler of the Year.

Mahika Gaur, last year’s young female Bowler of the Year, says that it was an opportunity she will never forget. “The Pace lab was an amazing, unforgettable experience and I learned a lot from it. Steffan Jones was really keen to teach us the art of fast bowling and that helped me to pick up several tips. Right from the drills and exercises we did to the theory behind pace. I had a great time and have definitely improved my bowling. Thank you Zurich and all the people who made it happen.”

Young male winner, Krishna Pathak, said that Jones’ insights into biomechanics was what helped him take his bowling technique to the next level. “At the school of fast bowling, you can master your bowling skills mentally and physically. It helped me to develop the bio mechanics of my bowling. Now I can understand the concepts the game such as rhythm and back foot landing.”

The sessions, which are sponsored by Zurich Middle East, are part of the insurance providers’ #SpiritOfYouth initiative. It is designed to develop young male and female talent from all walks of life and empower them with the physical and mental skills needed to succeed, be healthy and be Ready For Life.

Walter Jopp, Chief Executive Officer - Middle East at Zurich Insurance Company says, “Zurich is pleased to sponsor initiatives such as the batting masterclass with Toby Radford as part of our commitment to support budding cricketing talent in the UAE and help the development of the sport at a grass-roots level. We hope all youngsters who attend our sessions will take away something valuable that will help them take their game to the next level.”